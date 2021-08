Protesters were audible outside the Olympic stadium, reflecting widespread unease as the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Games got underway on Friday, while further afield Tokyo residents chose to critique the event in the company of friends. Defying Covid restrictions under a prevailing state of emergency declaration, patrons gathered to watch the ceremony on large screens in a sports bar in Tokyo.The first ten minutes of the ceremony were subdued, featuring a sole runner on a treadmill. And judging by the indifferent stares at the big screens, so were the patrons in the bar.But when the Japanese national anthem...