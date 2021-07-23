Astralwerks And Blue Note Release ‘Bluewerks Vol. 3: Heat Wave’
The iconic labels Astralwerks and Blue Note Records return with the third installment of Bluewerks, their visionary Lo-Fi series. Bluewerks Vol. 3: Heat Wave follows in the tradition of the last two editions, bringing together swirling beats and reflective jazz-inflected instrumentals to create a boundary-pushing collection of songs from Lo-Fi producers like Maple Syrup, Burrito Brown, Leaf Beach, and more.www.udiscovermusic.com
