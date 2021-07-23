Cancel
New York City, NY

Jenna Chrisphonte Joins The Ronald O. Perelman Performing Arts Center

By Marley Gifford
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcoming Jenna Chrisphonte as Director of Civic Alliances. As of July 6, The Ronald O. Perelman Performing Arts Center welcomed its new Director of Civic Alliances, Jenna Chrisphonte. She will work under the leadership of the theater’s Artistic Director Bill Rauch and President Leslie Koch. Chrisphonte will serve as the liaison between the PAC and “community-based organizations, NYCHA residents, community boards, immigrant groups, marginalized populations, cultural institutions, and elected officials”, according to a press release.

