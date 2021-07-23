Interview: Emmy nominee Hannah Waddingham talks about the 2nd season of ‘Ted Lasso’ and her love for her co-stars [VIDEO]
Biscuits with the boss? No, but how about a conversation with the person who runs AFC Richmond, Hannah Waddingham? The actress, whose roots are in theater, never imagined that Ted Lasso would ever become a pop-cultural phenomenon, felt very fortunate to have landed a role that in her mind was never going to happen. Can anyone imagine another person playing that part? Her heartfelt performance weaved in with that razor-sharp wit landed Waddingham an Emmy nomination for Best Supporting Actress.awardswatch.com
Comments / 0