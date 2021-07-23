Interview: Emmy nominee Hannah Waddingham talks about the 2nd season of ‘Ted Lasso’ and her love for her co-stars [VIDEO]

A thing you have to know about Hannah Waddingham is that she likes to get plane drunk. Preferably on champagne, time of day be damned. In her words, “7 A.M.? Bubbles.” This was part of the plan when the minds behind Ted Lasso flew her out for a second audition for Rebecca, Ted Lasso’s steely club owner hell bent on destroying her ex-husband’s soccer team—a role she was certain she was not actually in the running for. She figured it was going to be more of a vacation with a little work thing tacked on than a real audition, but then they gave her all these damn lines to memorize on the plane ride over, which sent her bubbly plans to shit. “I sat on the plane, [thinking], guys I really want to sit here and enjoy the flight, watch a couple of films and get drunk.”