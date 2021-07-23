BMW’s rival Mercedes-Benz prepares to go all-electric
“Mercedes-Benz prepares to go all-electric” is the name of a press release issued today talking about how the German luxury brand will launch three EV-only platforms in 2025. MB EA (from Mercedes-Benz Electric Architecture) will cover all medium to large electric vehicles and will go on to replace the combustion-engined, rear-wheel-drive-based MRA platform as well as the EVA architecture. In addition, AMG.EA is being prepared for dedicated electric sports cars, while VAN.EA will be tailored to electric light commercial vehicles.www.bmwblog.com
Comments / 0