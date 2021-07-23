BMW’s rival Mercedes-Benz prepares to go all-electric

Mazda wants into the luxury club. What better way to sneak in than through the sub-compact crossover door?. We’re big fans of the Mazda CX-30 here at AutoGuide. It’s seen off challenges from the volume brands time and again, largely due to a mature drive and one of the classiest interiors under $40,000. But at launch, it lacked the necessary power to really take the fight to the premium competition. Cover charge is at least 220 horsepower at this club.