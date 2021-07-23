Cancel
Cars

BMW’s rival Mercedes-Benz prepares to go all-electric

By Horatiu Boeriu
BMW BLOG
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Mercedes-Benz prepares to go all-electric” is the name of a press release issued today talking about how the German luxury brand will launch three EV-only platforms in 2025. MB EA (from Mercedes-Benz Electric Architecture) will cover all medium to large electric vehicles and will go on to replace the combustion-engined, rear-wheel-drive-based MRA platform as well as the EVA architecture. In addition, AMG.EA is being prepared for dedicated electric sports cars, while VAN.EA will be tailored to electric light commercial vehicles.

www.bmwblog.com

