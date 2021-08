Layla Khoury-Hanold is a contributor at Food Network. If you’ve made hummus, you know that tahini is a key ingredient. If you’re more of a baker, you might have noticed tahini showing up in a lot of banana bread and chocolate chip cookie recipes. Or maybe you’ve seen tahini drizzled on the falafel sandwich from your favorite Middle Eastern restaurant. But what is tahini? Here, we cover all your tahini-related questions, from what it tastes like to how to make your own. We’ve also shared our favorite recipes with tahini, on both the sweet and savory sides.