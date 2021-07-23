Cancel
Major Traffic Transitions to Know of in Huge Tri-City Weekend

By Patti Banner
 9 days ago
Washington State Patrol has announced that the main entrance to Columbia Park on Westbound State Route 240 in Kennewick will be closed from 4 pm through 6 pm BOTH Saturday and Sunday. This is your warning. NOTE THE FOLLOWING:. ***Also, during the same time, the offramp from westbound State Route...

