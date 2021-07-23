Southwest Missouri law enforcement eyes home grown marijuana
As rumors swirled this week about crackdowns on home cultivators in Missouri, a social media post from the Ozark County Sheriff’s office brought some context. On July 21 agents of the Ozark County Sheriff’s Department and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department, patrolled Ozark County via helicopter. The action was part of a larger operation of patrols and policing in the area, as part of the COMET (Combined Ozarks Multi-Jurisdictional Enforcement Team) Drug Taskforce.mogreenway.com
