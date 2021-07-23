Cancel
Washington State

Major Traffic Transitions to Know of in Huge Tri-City Weekend

By Patti Banner
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Washington State Patrol has announced that the main entrance to Columbia Park on Westbound State Route 240 in Kennewick will be closed from 4 pm through 6 pm BOTH Saturday and Sunday. This is your warning. NOTE THE FOLLOWING:. ***Also, during the same time, the offramp from westbound State Route...

97 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

