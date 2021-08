The week is almost over but the rage is only just beginning. Elder Devil has decided to grace us with a fresh batch of fire and brimstone on their new EP Fragments of Hell. In the last two years, Elder Devil has been relatively quiet. First releasing the EP Graves Among the Roots in 2017 as a two-piece and moving on to The Light Dimmed Eternal in 2019. Elder Devil’s sound is an explosive mix of grindcore and black metal, kinda like The Secret but grindier. However, since 2019 the band has been relatively quiet, though they have since rounded out to a four-piece. But it is time to break that silence and unleash some fury.