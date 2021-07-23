Cancel
Royersford, PA

Pottstown-area churches schedule services, special events

Mercury
 9 days ago

POTTSTOWN — Worship at Trinity UCC, 60 N. Hanover St., will take place in the Sanctuary at 9:30 AM on July 25 and will also be live-streamed on our YouTube channel. Masks and social distancing will be required to participate in the service. Trinity will offer a free takeaway meal on Tuesday, July 27, between 4:30 and 5:30 PM. Access is available in the parking lot at the rear of the church. See our ad below for office hours and contact information.

www.pottsmerc.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Church Services#Methodist Church#Bible Church#Calvary Baptist Church#Trinity Ucc Pottstown#Eucharistic Adoration#Mass#The Royersford Community#First Ucc#Ephesians#Lutheran Church#Worship Services#The Homegoing Service#Bccp Food Pantry#Giveaway#First Baptist Pottstown
