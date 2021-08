WASHINGTON — State Rep. Erin Zwiener stood in front of her bathroom mirror dusting powder foundation across her face and reflecting on what it means to be a woman in politics in 2021. She was gearing up for an interview on MSNBC, in what would be her second appearance on the national news network in the week since she joined her House Democratic colleagues as they left Texas for Washington D.C. to block passage of a GOP-backed elections bill .