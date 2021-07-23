Cancel
Country star Morgan Wallen addresses use of racial slur: ‘I was just ignorant’

By Rachel Tillman, Associated Press
Bay News 9
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn his first interview in six months, disgraced country star Morgan Wallen said it was ignorant of him to use a racial slur. During an interview with Michael Strahan on ABC's “Good Morning America" on Friday, Wallen said he didn't use it in a derogatory manner, but it was still wrong.

Related
MusicMic

Morgan Wallen's apology can't hide the racist subculture of country music

Back in February, Morgan Wallen seemed to have sufficiently ended his career after being caught by a neighbor using a racial slur in his driveway coming home from what he called "hour 72 of a 72-hour bender." Per TMZ, Wallen is heard saying to his friend's girlfriend, "take care of this “p****-ass mother******” — and then goes on to say, “take care of this p****-ass n*****." Wallen was immediately released from his label contract and country music institutions like the Academy of Country Music all scrambled to distance themselves from the singer as his music was pulled from all country music stations. Multiple country stars, like Marren Morris, spoke out against his use of the word as well. But as Morgan Wallen appeared on Good Morning America today to grovel for forgiveness months later, his inability to adequately digest his actions points to a more nefarious reality that is the "bro country" ethos and culture that consumes a good deal of the country music industry.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Morgan Wallen Shows Up at Luke Bryan Concert, Does Shot, Sings Hits

Last Friday, Morgan Wallen made an appearance on Good Morning America, talking to host Michael Strahan about what he’s learned since video of the country singer using a racial slur appeared online in February. A week later, Wallen was onstage at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, surprising an audience gathered to see headliner Luke Bryan. Jason Aldean and Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard also made cameos. “So a really good friend of mine is here backstage,” Aldean said, teeing up Wallen’s entrance. “Do I need another tequila shot to get through this?” Bryan asked. At that, Wallen, barrel-chested in a black T-shirt and...
Real EstatePopculture

Morgan Wallen Sells Nashville Home for Hefty Sum in Wake of Slur Video Leak

Morgan Wallen has sold the home where his now-infamous racist video was shot earlier this year. Wallen was caught using a racist slur in his driveway by one of his neighbors back in February, and he is still trying to recover his public goodwill. In the meantime, according to a report by TMZ, he is moving out of the neighborhood.
TV & Videos995qyk.com

What Morgan Wallen Said To GMA That Did Not Air On TV

Morgan Wallen’s interview with Michael Strahan that aired on GMA last week (7/23) wasn’t aired in its entirety, and GMA posted a one-minute video on the YouTube channel with extra content. The interview was Morgan’s first since he got caught on camera using the N-word in February 2021. In the...
CelebritiesPosted by
104.3 WOW Country

Morgan Wallen Talks N-Word Use in ‘Good Morning America’ Interview: ‘I Was Just Ignorant About It’

Just over five months after he was caught on camera using a racist slur, Morgan Wallen gave his first interview about the incident. During the Good Morning America segment on Friday morning (July 23), the country singer shared how his understanding of the troubling history of the N-word has changed, and what he has done to try and better himself and apologize for his behavior.
CelebritiesNewsTimes

Morgan Wallen Discusses Use of Racist Slur, Going to Rehab on 'Good Morning America'

The interview with Michael Strahan was Wallen’s first major press appearance since the video of him shouting expletives, including the n-word, leaked in February. While the condemnation was swift — Wallen’s label suspended him, he became ineligible from some industry awards, he was dropped from streaming playlists — Wallen’s album, Dangerous: The Double Album continued to sell and stream incredibly well, and he remains the best-selling artist of 2021.
CelebritiesPopculture

Luke Bryan Welcomes Morgan Wallen on Stage With Open Arms Despite Racial Slur Scandal

Morgan Wallen's return to country music continues, this time with a surprise appearance at a Luke Bryan concert in Nashville, marking his first major public appearance since his racial slur scandal. Bryan was performing at Bridgestone Arena alongside Jason Aldean and Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard when Wallen was brought on stage, performing "Whiskey Glasses" and "More Than My Hometown" himself and also staying onstage for Aldean's "She's Country." When he joined his fellow country singers onstage, Wallen was greeted with uproarious applause from the crowd, to which Aldean replied "only in Nashville."
MusicBillboard

Morgan Wallen Makes a Surprise Cameo at Luke Bryan's Nashville Concert, Performs Pair of Hits

Morgan Wallen made a surprise appearance at Luke Bryan's headlining concert at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Friday night (July 30). Appearing alongside Bryan, Jason Aldean and Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard during an acoustic segment of the show, the embattled 28-year-old country music star -- who was caught on video earlier this year using the N-word -- performed his songs "More Than My Hometown" and "Whiskey Glasses" to the roaring sold-out crowd.
CelebritiesPeople

Morgan Wallen Joins Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Tyler Hubbard for Songs and Shots in Surprise Arena Appearance

Embattled country singer Morgan Wallen is back on one of the genre's most prominent stages — all thanks to Luke Bryan. Bryan headlined Nashville's Bridgestone Arena Friday night, and in a surprise for the audience — and possibly for Bryan himself — Wallen appeared about halfway through his set. Bryan had just welcomed unannounced guests, fellow country stars Jason Aldean and Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard, to the spotlight when Aldean said, "a really good friend of mine is backstage."
MusicPosted by
Whiskey Riff

And The Saddest Country Song Of All Time Is…

The Write-Ins There were a couple of songs that got enough write-in votes that they probably should have been included on our list of songs to choose from. But by far the most popular write-in song was “You Should Be Here” by Cole Swindell. A few others that were popular...

