Benefits news you may have missed: July 19-23
How this survey company uses its own tool to support employees: For a company whose business is all about surveys, Momentive—formerly SurveyMonkey—has exactly the kind of strategy you might expect for an organization aiming to find out what employees want and what the company can do better to help them: surveying them. The chief people officer of Momentive, Becky Cantieri, explains the poll-reliant people strategy inside the tech company. Read more here.hrexecutive.com
Comments / 0