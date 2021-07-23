Cancel
Benefits news you may have missed: July 19-23

By Kathryn Mayer
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow this survey company uses its own tool to support employees: For a company whose business is all about surveys, Momentive—formerly SurveyMonkey—has exactly the kind of strategy you might expect for an organization aiming to find out what employees want and what the company can do better to help them: surveying them. The chief people officer of Momentive, Becky Cantieri, explains the poll-reliant people strategy inside the tech company. Read more here.

Technologyhrexecutive.com

HR tech news this week: July 19-23

How data, storytelling can work together under the new SEC rules: Employers can maximize the value of the new SEC disclosure regulations by using people analytics to “share their stories,” industry analyst Josh Bersin says. He recently explored the impact of the regulations on HR and highlighted best practices in human capital metrics reporting during a webinar. Read more.
Economyceoworld.biz

5 Customer Retention Practices That Work in 2021

It’s no wonder that customer retention is a primary business objective, especially since acquiring a new customer costs five times more than retaining an existing one. However, the pandemic has had a significant influence on customer churn. The churn rate of our marketing software, a SaaS platform, increased by 25% between March and June 2020. The range was measured across small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) in the travel, events, and entertainment industries.
Career Development & Advicedatasciencecentral.com

Eight Tips to Manage Your Remote Team in 2021

The concept of remote work was alien to almost every professional until March 2020 when the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a deadly pandemic. After the severity of the situation increased, every organization, every professional had to adapt to remote working mandatorily as the governments across the world announced complete lockdowns and major restrictions on the movement.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

4 Novel Ways to Build AI Talent In-house

The analytics leader of a US-based Fortune 200 company was under severe pressure. Her team supported 45,000 employees of the global energy company, and the business users weren’t happy. The analytics deliverables were often late and suffered from poor quality. The analytics team was a part of the IT organization...
Economythehighlandsun.com

3 ways SMEs can recognise employees

Employees are at the core of any successful organisation, and that is why the best employers understand the value of employee recognition and realise its benefit not only to individual performance, but to the wider company as a whole. The key benefit is improved motivation, with two thirds of employees...
JobsPoets and Quants

Pros and Cons of Hiring An MBA Admissions Consultant

Pros and Cons of Hiring An MBA Admissions Consultant. Applying to B-school can be a hectic experience. From standardized exams to essay writing, the admissions process contains a number of components that can easily overwhelm applicants. Hiring an admissions consultant may help ease such stress from the application process. Sydney...
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

5 Apps That Can Help You Overcome Productivity Guilt

In an attempt to create that idealized life you have envisioned, you might have found yourself in an endless quest for more productivity, and rightly so. Ultimately, you need a steady combination of productive days, weeks, or months to achieve your goals. However, no matter how productive your days are, you'll always feel guilty about not doing more.
Softwaretimebusinessnews.com

Power BI vs. Tableau

The field of data visualization and analytics is changing quickly, with the advancement of new companies entering the market and influential brands swallowing smaller upstarts daily. A tool must have a unique combination of power, ease of use, brand awareness, and pricing to remain at the forefront of the data analytics industry. As Power BI and Tableau, both these products offer this secret sauce, many organizations compare Microsoft Power BI vs. Tableau when seeking the best data analytics solution.
autodealertodaymagazine.com

Overcome Staffing Hurdles with Virtual Assistant Tech

From the uncertainty of the pandemic to today’s inventory shortages, recent industry challenges have made anticipating staffing needs incredibly difficult for dealers. As you search for the right staffing balance at your dealership, virtual assistant technology can help you bridge the gap and boost productivity, without sacrificing customer experience. Every...
Economyhrexecutive.com

The Next Phase of Human Capital Disclosures

The pressure is building around SEC human capital disclosures. Investor groups aren’t satisfied with what they’ve seen so far and are already pushing the SEC to require more robust, consistent disclosures that help them make better investment decisions. The current, principles-based guidance is intentionally vague. Consequently, many CHROs and business...
Economychoose901.com

Barnhart Crane & Rigging: Training Administrator

PURPOSE – Barnhart is built on a strong foundation of serving others. The fruit of our labor is used to grow the company, care for our employees, and serve those in our communities and around the world. MINDS OVER MATTER – Barnhart has built a nationwide reputation for solving problems....
Career Development & Advicehbr.org

Staying Visible When Your Team Is in the Office…But You’re WFH

In an all-remote work environment, everyone’s in the same situation, so it’s a level playing field when it comes to managing your personal brand. But as we shift into a hybrid phase of work, in which many employees are headed back to the office, a new question emerges: if you plan to work remotely full-time or most of the time, how can you stay visible when your in-office colleagues are likely to have far more exposure to the boss, as well as access to casually transmitted information that could prove useful to their careers and promotional opportunities?
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

3 Rookie Mistakes To Avoid When Building Your Data Science Portfolio

Can you remember the last time you got a job just by submitting your resume? That’s right; the technical field has been restructured to a high revolutionized standard whereby employers no longer believe in a document (your resume) filled with experiences and grades from your educational background. They want to see what you can do or have done with the skills you possess.
Elon, NCELON University

Society for Human Resource Management Elon chapter receives Merit Award

Elon’s student chapter of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) received a 2020-21 Merit Award for providing superior growth and development opportunities to its members. The SHRM national office evaluated chapters from May 1, 2020, to April 30, 2021, on operations, chapter programming and professional development of members, support...

