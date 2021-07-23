Steam Deck Delivers; Valve Hasn't Found a Game That the Console Can't Handle
In a recent interview, Valve representatives talked about the announced Steam Deck console. According to their words, the console will easily run any last-gen game. In a recent interview published by IGN we could hear a bit about the technological capabilities of Steam Deck - the new console from Valve. The developers talked about how the console is supposed to reconcile affordable price with high quality and the feeling of interacting with a premium device, which Steam Deck is supposed to be. While discussing technical matters, developer Pierre-Loup Griffais cited how the console became what it is today and what it is capable of:www.gamepressure.com
