Respawn is Working on a New Single Player Adventure

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order studio Respawn Entertainment is working on a new single-player game. Respawn Entertainment, best known for creating Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, one of 2019’s most commercially and critically successful games, have begun work on their next project. Unfortunately, their upcoming project doesn’t appear to be a sequel for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, but rather a whole new IP that the studio is creating. While the studio may be set on creating something entirely new, they were working on the Star Wars project all the way up until last month.