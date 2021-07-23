Respawn is Working on a New Single Player Adventure
Respawn Entertainment is looking for designers to work on a brand new unannounced project. The new game will be a single-player adventure. Respawn Entertainment was founded in 2010 and since then the developers do not cease to delight both critics and players. The studio can boast such popular productions as the Titanfall series, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order or Apex Legends. Now the creators announced recruitment of new employees who will help create a completely fresh, single-player adventure. The developers are looking for volunteers for the positions of combat and level designers and technical designers.www.gamepressure.com
