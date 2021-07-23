Recapping Adam Larsson’s Tenure with the Edmonton Oilers

A few media members closer to the Oilers have suggested Adam Larsson re-signing in Edmonton was not a given. Hints that he might want to test the free agency market to see what his value is have been out there for a while. That said, most of those media members still believed that a deal was as likely to get done as it was Larsson might leave. Heck, some suggested the Oilers had the deal in the bag, Mark Spector suggesting a four-year deal at $3.9 million per season was agreed upon in principle.