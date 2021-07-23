Warrant leads to narcotics investigation and arrest of ex-felon on drug trafficking charges

Daniel Paulo and David Trotta were both arrested on narcotics charges on July 20. “Where there are trafficking amounts of drugs there are usually guns,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “This is another great example of technology helping us locate and apprehend a fugitive and seize poison before it could be sold in our community. I commend our team for their alertness in locating them and making their arrests. Here’s another reminder to stop bringing poison into our county because you will get caught and you will go to jail.”