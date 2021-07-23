'Star Trek: Lower Decks' new season 2 teaser trailer does not disappoint

Paramount+, CBS Studios, and Nickelodeon's Star Trek: Prodigy made its presence known at today's Comics-Con@Home in a big way, with voice cast members Kate Mulgrew, Brett Gray, Ella Purnell, Angus Imrie, Rylee Alazraqui, Dee Bradley Baker, and Jason Mantzoukas as well as executive producers Kevin Hageman & Dan Hageman, and director/co-executive producer Ben Hibon (virtually) on hand to offer an official teaser for the animated adventure. Star Trek: Prodigy follows a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy, in search of a better future. These six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered, but over the course of their adventures together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents. "She's devastatingly beautiful," Mulgrew joked during the panel about Janeway. "She's going to help these kids. She's determined to help them get off this very, very dangerous and dark planet and into a much better place, a different galaxy."