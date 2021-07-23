Cancel
TV Series

'Star Trek: Lower Decks' new season 2 teaser trailer does not disappoint

By Scott Snowden
Space.com
Space.com
 9 days ago
The latest, and probably the last, trailer for the second season of "Star Trek: Lower Decks" has warped online and it's a feast of rich "Star Trek" references, so there's a lot to unpack in this full-on fusillade of new footage. Perhaps one of the first things that jumps out...

Space.com is the premier source of space exploration, innovation and astronomy news, chronicling (and celebrating) humanity's ongoing expansion across the final frontier, transporting you across the solar system and beyond through accessible, comprehensive coverage of the latest news and discoveries.

#Star Trek#Lower Decks#Space Exploration#Universe#Tamarian#E22#Quark#Cardassians#Paramount Plus
