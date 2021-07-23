The Future of Noncompete Agreements

We have all heard it said at one time or another: “Getting old is not for sissies.” People say it as though they believe there is a better alternative. But the truth is, getting older is a fact of life, and for most of us, that means eventually slowing down, making some difficult choices, and having to ask for help. For many people, that last bit is the tough part — asking for help. Nobody wants to lose their independence, and it is difficult to have to depend on someone else for the things that once came easy to us. But the truth is, many of us will experience a decline in health as we get older. Some will experience a decline in physical health, others will struggle with cognitive impairments such as Alzheimer’s disease or Parkinson’s. The onset, in many cases, will be sudden, and in almost all cases, unexpected. As a consequence, we, along with our family members, may find ourselves struggling to identify resources to accommodate the changes in lifestyle.