Ahead of August Recess, 14 More Members Of Congress Voice Opposition To Performance Royalty.

insideradio.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBroadcasters are now more than three quarters of the way to the needed number of supporters in the U.S. House to effectively block any effort to change federal copyright laws to mandate a performance royalty for AM/FM radio. The list of Representatives on a bipartisan resolution opposing such a fee has grown by an additional ten names, bringing the total number of House members siding with radio to 169. It takes a majority 218 to block any measure.

www.insideradio.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royalties#Radio Stations#The U S House#Representatives#Nab#Musicfirst Coalition#Capitol Hill
