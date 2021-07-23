Dexter season 9: New behind-the-scenes Jennifer Carpenter photo!

As we wait for Dexter season 9 — a.k.a. Dexter: New Blood — to premiere this November, why not celebrate another milestone?. In a new post on Twitter (see below), executive producer Scott Reynolds confirmed yesterday that principal photograph is done on the upcoming revival! This has been a long journey to get here, one that in many ways was years in the making. We’d heard talk about a return for this franchise for a really long time but honestly, it was hard to imagine it happening. That changed clearly over the past year, and we like to think the involvement of original showrunner Clyde Phillips had a lot to do with that.