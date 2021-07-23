Courant arts picks for July 25-31: Black Crowes, ‘Into the Woods’, Shakespeare, Blues fest and more

The end of July brings the blues. The black and blues, to be precise. There’s the Black Crowes reunited to reshake their money maker. There’s a younger blues-tinged hard rock outfit, Blackberry Smoke, in Bridgeport. There’s the Black-Eyed and Blues Festival back in Bushnell Park. If that’s all too down-and-dirty for you, there’s a symphonic tribute to Neil Diamond in Simsbury.

Twice as Hard

The blues-rock band Black Crowes ruled the early ‘90s with their landmark “Shake Your Money Maker” album, containing the ubiquitous single (and MTV video) “Hard to Handle.” Since all good things must have 20th anniversaries, the Black Crowes have reunited for a new tour. Dirty Honey opens. July 25 at 7:30 p.m. at the Xfinity Theatre, 61 Savitt Way, Hartford. $19 lawn seats, $59-$650. concerts.livenation.com

Fairy Tale Festival

The second big mainstage show of the first Connecticut Shakespeare Festival isn’t be Shakespeare at all. It’s Stephen Sondheim’s wondrous rethinking of classic fairy tales “Into the Woods,” July 28 through Aug. 22. $35-$40. Also opening this week at the festival: a full-length children’s theater rendition of “Snow White,” July 31 through Aug. 22. $12-$15. Playhouse on Park, 244 Park Road, West Hartford. https://connecticutshakespearefestival.org .

‘Love is merely a madness’

Another, much older, local Shakespeare fest, the Greater Hartford Shakespeare Festival run by Capital Classics, happens outdoors July 29 through Aug. 15 on the lawn of the University of St. Joseph, 1678 Asylum Ave, West Hartford. After a year off due to COVID, we’re welcomed back with “As You Like It,” the something for everyone comedy which encompasses crossdressing, wrestling and the “All the World’s a Stage” speech. Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 5:30 p.m., with special pre-show events. $14-$20. capitalclassics.org .

Imagine me and you

The Turtles were a lot more than “Happy Together” (Try “Elenore,” “You Showed Me” and “She’s My Girl”), and the stalwart ‘60s nostalgia “Happy Together Tour” is a lot more than just the Turtles. The latest edition includes Gary Puckett, The Vogues, Chuck Negron of Three Dog Night and The Association. July 29 at 7 p.m. at the Oakdale, 295 S. Turnpike Road, Wallingford. $35-$158. oakdale.com .

Need You Now

Lady A, the chart-topping country trio formerly known as Lady something-else, is at Mohegan Sun Arena, 1 Mohegan Sun Blvd. in Uncasville on July 29 at 7 p.m. with special guests Carly Pearce, Niko Moon and Tenille Arts. $30-$70. mohegansun.com .

Suite Caroline

Hartford Symphony Orchestra imbues the works of Neil Diamond with strings, horns and woodwinds, as the orchestra accompanies the tribute act Super Diamond. It’s the final concert of the 2021 Talcott Mountain Music series outdoors at Simsbury Meadows, 22 Iron Horse Blvd., Simsbury. $25 on the lawn, $50 table seats. hartfordsymphony.org .

Waiting for the Thunder

The Black Crowes isn’t the only Southern rock band with “black” in their names playing the state this week. Blackberry Smoke, the Atlanta powerhouse that has been around since 2000 and has topped the country charts with the albums “Holding All the Roses” and “Like an Arrow,” is at the new Hartford Healthcare Ampitheater, Bridgeport July 30 at 6 p.m. with the band’s “Spirit of the South” tour. $25-$80. livenation.com .

Hey, Remember the ‘80s?

Jim Breuer career winds from Saturday Night Live (with his Joe Pesci impression and his MTV-skewering Goat Boy) in the late ’90s to the iconic stoner comedy movie “Half Baked” to TV specials and his own Sirius radio show. Through it all, he’s been a reliable stand-up presence. Breuer at the Ridgefield Playhouse, at the RIdgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge, Ridgefield, July 30-31. $52.50; $100 for VIP meet-and-greet package. ridgefieldplayhouse.org .

Back in Black-Eyed

The Black-Eyed & Blues Fest is back! July 31-Aug. 1 at Bushnell Park Pavilion. Here’s the line-up: Saturday from 3 to 9 p.m. you get Jr. Krauss & The Shakes, Carl Ricci & 706 Union Ave, Neal & The Vipers and The Mighty Soul Drivers. Sunday from 3 to 7 p.m. get down to The Balkan Brothers, Ed Peabody & The Big Blue Thang and the Lovelace-Lesiw Blues Review. Free. Food available from the long-running festival’s founder, Black-Eyed Sally’s. facebook.com/blackeyedbluesfest/ .

SHAG-adelic

Out in bucolic Washington, the Spring Hill Arts Gathering (SHAG) fills two weekends — July 29 through Aug. 1 and Aug. 6-8 — with music and dance. The first weekend features Broadway star Ariana DeBose (the original “Bullet” dancer in “Hamilton”) and a conversation with former “Vanity Fair” and “Spy” editor Graydon Carter July 30; a “Pride in the Hills” line-up of Sophie B. Hawkins, Alex Newell (of “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”), Mila Jam, Shequida Hall, DJ Zeke Thomas, Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon on July 31; and, on Sunday, Aug. 1, daytime programs arranged in conjunction with the Art For Justice Fund and evening concerts by Terri Lyne Carrington + Social Science & Etienne Charles and Creole Soul. Day passes are $45. springhillartsgathering.com .

Christopher Arnott can be reached at carnott@courant.com .