Twin Tier Residents to Get New Alerts About Thunderstorm Damage Potential

The National Weather Service is launching a new set of thunderstorm alerts that will better inform residents about what may be in store during stormy conditions. Starting August 1, NOAA will be alerting residents using three categories of damage threat from severe thunderstorms: “Destructive” for the worst that will activate a Wireless Emergency Alert on smartphones and lesser “Considerable” or “Base” notices that won’t activate a WEA.

EnvironmentAM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Destructive Severe Thunder Storm Emergency Alert System and New Damage Categories.

Below is a message from the National Weather service on the new severe thunderstorm warning damage tags and emergency wireless alert system. "July 22, 2021 - Severe thunderstorms can be life-threatening, but not all severe storms are the same. Hazardous conditions range from tornadoes, large hail storms, and widespread straight-line winds called derechoes, to cloud-to-ground lightning and flash flooding. Starting August 2, the National Weather Service will better convey the severity and potential impacts from thunderstorm winds and hail by adding a “damage threat” tag to Severe Thunderstorm Warnings, similar to our Tornado and Flash Flood Warnings.

