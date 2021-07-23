Twin Tier Residents to Get New Alerts About Thunderstorm Damage Potential

Below is a message from the National Weather service on the new severe thunderstorm warning damage tags and emergency wireless alert system. "July 22, 2021 - Severe thunderstorms can be life-threatening, but not all severe storms are the same. Hazardous conditions range from tornadoes, large hail storms, and widespread straight-line winds called derechoes, to cloud-to-ground lightning and flash flooding. Starting August 2, the National Weather Service will better convey the severity and potential impacts from thunderstorm winds and hail by adding a “damage threat” tag to Severe Thunderstorm Warnings, similar to our Tornado and Flash Flood Warnings.