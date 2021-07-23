Twin Tier Residents to Get New Alerts About Thunderstorm Damage Potential
The National Weather Service is launching a new set of thunderstorm alerts that will better inform residents about what may be in store during stormy conditions. Starting August 1, NOAA will be alerting residents using three categories of damage threat from severe thunderstorms: “Destructive” for the worst that will activate a Wireless Emergency Alert on smartphones and lesser “Considerable” or “Base” notices that won’t activate a WEA.kissbinghamton.com
Comments / 0