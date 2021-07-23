Top Tips to Help You Land – and Keep – More Gigs
To get and maintain gigs, you have to spend countless hours woodshedding and honing your chops in the practice room. But effective people skills and a team-player attitude are equally as vital. Although there is no substitute for mastery of the material, being part of a successful working band – whether as a regular member or an occasional sub – requires more than just hitting the right notes. It takes a positive and caring attitude toward the venues, your performances and your bandmates.www.guitarplayer.com
