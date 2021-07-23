Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Top Tips to Help You Land – and Keep – More Gigs

By Vinnie DeMasi
Guitar Player
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo get and maintain gigs, you have to spend countless hours woodshedding and honing your chops in the practice room. But effective people skills and a team-player attitude are equally as vital. Although there is no substitute for mastery of the material, being part of a successful working band – whether as a regular member or an occasional sub – requires more than just hitting the right notes. It takes a positive and caring attitude toward the venues, your performances and your bandmates.

www.guitarplayer.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gigs#Jeans#Food And Beverage#The Whisky
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
MusicGuitar Player

7 Tips for a Successful Solo Gig

There’s nowhere to hide when you go it alone acoustically, but here are a few things to consider in order to make your show as musically interesting and entertaining for the audience as possible. 1. If You’re Playing Near Home, Go Big…. Bring as many guitars as you can manage....
MusicTelegraph

Chrissie Hynde Sings Bob Dylan, Covent Garden, review: perfect songs and a voice that just keeps getting better

Chrissie Hynde wasn’t exactly dressed for a night at the opera. The great Pretender strode onto the huge stage at the Royal Opera House dressed in her regulation rock and roll outfit: shiny knee-length fake-leather boots, tight jeans, red belt, black T-shirt and enough eye make-up to start an ancient-Egyptian cult. There may have been no drums or electric guitars in her band, but at 69 years old her attitude remains distinctly punk. “There’s not much you can say about these songs,” she observed, settling down with an acoustic guitar. “They’re all perfect.”
MusicNME

Soundtrack Of My Life: Mark Ronson

“That jumps into my head. I remember having a Duran Duran Smash Hits sticker book and I really was quite obsessed with Duran Duran during that era. The eighties sound was so vibrant because it was when technology was really hitting its stride. As a kid, hearing that song, I’d just never heard anything like that before. It was so exciting.”
Designsouthfloridareporter.com

Tips To Help You Choose The Best House Painter

If you want to add some excitement to your dull-looking house, you will need to find a suitable house painter. Your home shelters you and protects you from rough weather so it is important that you make the space look vibrant and beautiful. If you want to protect your house...
MusicGuitar Player

Busting Tonewood Myths: Forget Everything You’ve Heard About Bass and Treble

Here’s something of a myth buster,” Richard Hoover says. “Woods don’t affect bass or treble.” What? Isn’t rosewood bassier than mahogany? Not according to Hoover, who has more than four decades of experience with tonewoods as the head of Santa Cruz Guitar Company. So, what exactly do tonewoods contribute to...
Musicnickiswift.com

How Many Songs Did Paul McCartney And John Lennon Write Together?

Paul McCartney and John Lennon may have shared bowl cuts during their early Beatles days, but the pair were like apples and oranges in real life. Their interests and personalities often clashed due to differing upbringings — family-man McCartney liked to "charm" the press whereas Lennon (once a shoplifter) often "insult[ed] reporters," per The Atlantic. Their differences also extended to their musical abilities with McCartney said to be "meticulous and organized" whereas Lennon was most creative "in chaos." But while they had contrasting ideas, Lennon's first wife Cynthia Lennon suggested they were like yin and yang when she said, "John needed Paul's attention to detail and persistence. Paul needed John's anarchic, lateral thinking."
MusicMusicRadar.com

Rush's Geddy Lee: 10 bassists who blew my mind

The last time we caught up with Geddy Lee, he was discussing his latest venture - Geddy Lee’s Big Beautiful Book Of Bass, which encompasses the instrument itself as well as the players that came to define it. Cruelly, we forced him to name his top 10. The tome itself...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Rebel Wilson leaves fans speechless in iconic Britney Spears outfit

Rebel Wilson looked like a bonafide popstar as she recreated an iconic Britney Spears look for her upcoming movie Senior Year. The actress donned a shimmery green off-the-shoulder top and skin-tight trousers in homage to Britney's 1999 hit (You Drive Me) Crazy. Posing in her trailer, Rebel appeared to have...
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

Metal Church Singer Mike Howe Cause of Death Officially Released

The sad circumstances surrounding the death of Metal Church lead vocalist Mike Howe continue to unfold. Authorities have released an official cause of death, according to TMZ. The heavy metal singer reportedly committed suicide based on evidence at the scene. It’s heavy news for fans of the metal group and for Howe’s close friends and family. According to the outlet, authorities have officially ruled Howe’s death a suicide.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Upworthy

Interabled couple dispel misconceptions about their marriage: 'Our life is normal and silly and fun'

YouTubers Hannah Aylward and Shane Burcaw are all too familiar with people making wild — and more often than not, untrue — assumptions about their relationship. As an interabled couple who document their everyday life online, they are no strangers to ableist and mean comments questioning the nature of their marriage. "Many people have never seen a relationship like ours before, where one individual lives with a physical disability and the other does not," Burcaw, who has a genetic disorder called spinal muscular atrophy, wrote for TODAY. "Our goal in sharing our lives with the world is to help normalize interabled relationships, to show people that our love is just as exciting, fulfilling, and real as any other."
MusicStereogum

Watch Miley Cyrus Cover Pixies’ “Where Is My Mind” At Lollapalooza

Miley Cyrus has been going hard on the alt-rock covers lately. In the past few months alone, Cyrus has sung songs from Hole, Mazzy Star, and the Cocteau Twins. Last night, Cyrus headlined the first night of Lollapalooza, the first truly grand-scale American music festival since the start of the pandemic. She opened her set with her 2013 hit “We Can’t Stop,” and she turned that song into a medley with the Pixies anthem “Where Is My Mind.”
Musicudiscovermusic.com

‘Isn’t It A Pity’: The Story Behind The George Harrison Song

By the time that George Harrison finally put “Isn’t It A Pity” on tape, the song was already four years old. In mid-1970, as he collated material for what would become his triple-album masterpiece, All Things Must Pass, he dipped into the stockpile of songs he’d amassed that The Beatles had declined, and this one, in particular, had been in reserve for some time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy