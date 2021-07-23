Margot Robbie Slept Next to a Cardboard Cutout of Her Now Co-Star For Two Years

In just a matter of weeks, audiences are going to be treated to The Suicide Squad, and it's safe to assume that it'll leave them with a whole new outlook on the DC universe. The film, which is written and directed by James Gunn, will feature an unexpected mixture of characters from across DC Comics, including a few who have previously appeared in other installments. Among them is Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn, who will be making her third onscreen appearance following 2016's Suicide Squad and 2020's Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). As the marketing material for The Suicide Squad has shown, the film will bring yet another step in the evolution of Robbie's Harley — something that Gunn dived into during a recent press event attended by ComicBook.com.