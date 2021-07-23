Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Margot Robbie Slept Next to a Cardboard Cutout of Her Now Co-Star For Two Years

By Jacklyn Krol
Posted by 
Q 96.1
Q 96.1
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Why did Margot Robbie sleep next to a cardboard cutout for two years?. On the Thursday (July 22) episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, with guest host Anthony Anderson, the Harley Quinn actress revealed the surprising connection that she has to her new The Suicide Squad co-star. "I watched WWE when...

q961.com

Comments / 0

Q 96.1

Q 96.1

Presque Isle, ME
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
457K+
Views
ABOUT

Q 96.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
John Cena
Person
Anthony Anderson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardboard#The Suicide Squad Co Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
WWE
News Break
Celebrities
Related
WWEfemalefirst.co.uk

Margot Robbie slept with life-size John Cena cut out

Margot Robbie has revealed that she slept with a life-size cut of John Cena in her bedroom for two years as a former boyfriend was obsessed with the wrestler. Margot Robbie slept with a life-size cut out of John Cena in her bedroom for two years. The 31-year-old actress made...
MoviesComicBook

The Suicide Squad: How James Gunn and Margot Robbie Got a New Take on Harley Quinn

In just a matter of weeks, audiences are going to be treated to The Suicide Squad, and it's safe to assume that it'll leave them with a whole new outlook on the DC universe. The film, which is written and directed by James Gunn, will feature an unexpected mixture of characters from across DC Comics, including a few who have previously appeared in other installments. Among them is Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn, who will be making her third onscreen appearance following 2016's Suicide Squad and 2020's Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). As the marketing material for The Suicide Squad has shown, the film will bring yet another step in the evolution of Robbie's Harley — something that Gunn dived into during a recent press event attended by ComicBook.com.
MoviesMarconews.com

Several big things are different about Harley Quinn in 'The Suicide Squad' (including her love life)

Harley Quinn is single and ready to do more than mingle in “The Suicide Squad," and no one’s more excited about that than Margot Robbie. Robbie’s debut as the infamous Batman villainess (and sometime antiheroine) in 2016’s first “Suicide Squad” dealt with her notorious relationship with the Joker, while the pair’s permanent breakup was integral to last year’s “Birds of Prey.” And in writer/director James Gunn’s new “Squad” (in theaters and on HBO Max Aug. 6), Harleyis now navigating killer romantic-comedy hijinks when she's wooed by a South American island dictator (Juan Diego Botto).
Moviesheroichollywood.com

Margot Robbie Was Unaware Harley Quinn Died In ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’

Margot Robbie revealed that she was unaware that Harley Quinn died in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Zack Snyder’s Justice League capped off the so-called “Snyderverse” with a Knightmare sequence showing the future of the universe. In the sequence, we learn how Superman has gone rogue, and how Aquaman and Wonder Woman are dead. In a conversation with Ben Affleck’s Batman and Jared Leto’s Joker, it’s also revealed that Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn has passed away as well. It’s a bleak sequence that teases Justice League sequels and events that we’ll likely never see, but nonetheless, they served as a fitting end to the characters that Snyder helped create.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The real reason Margot Robbie doesn’t want to be Harley Quinn again

The fans of DC Comics Extended Universe prepare for the premiere of The Suicide Squad, a film that will hit theaters on August 6 and in the United States will have the possibility of watching it through the streaming service HBO Max. One of its protagonists is Margot Robbie, who returns to repeat his role as Harley Quinn, and assured that she’s ready to put it aside.
Behind Viral Videosmarketresearchtelecast.com

Another one: Margot Robbie’s double appeared on TikTok

According to the sayings, each person has five doubles in the world and, in recent times, many famous people witnessed it. And, just as Scarlett Johansson or Jennifer Aniston had to meet or find out about people similar to them, now it is the turn of Margot Robbie, who in the last hours was a trend since a tiktok user went viral due to the incredible similarities with the actress.
MoviesComicBook

Margot Robbie Says The Suicide Squad Might Be “The Greatest Comic Book Film Ever Made”

Margot Robbie thinks The Suicide Squad, from the horribly beautiful mind of James Gunn, might be "the greatest comic book film ever made." Described by the Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker as a spiritual sequel to the John Ostrander comic books that inspired The Suicide Squad, about a squad of expendable supervillains dispatched on suicide missions, Gunn's first DC film is neither a reboot nor a sequel to Suicide Squad. The 2016 blockbuster from director David Ayer may have introduced Robbie's Harley to the DC Extended Universe, but co-star David Dastmalchian says Gunn's take is "Harley Quinn like you've never seen her before."
MoviesMovieWeb

Margot Robbie Has No Idea When She'll Play Harley Quinn Again: I Need a Break

Margot Robbie has no idea when fans will see her back in the role of Harley Quinn, but she's just as intrigued as they are to see what happens next with the fan favorite character. Debuting as Harley in David Ayer's Suicide Squad in 2016, Robbie later reprised the role for the 2020 spinoff Birds of Prey. In August, Robbie will be back on the big screen for her third time playing the supervillain in James Gunn's newest movie The Suicide Squad.
Celebritiesthefashionistastories.com

Margot Robbie in Magda Butrym on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Margot Robbie was spotted arriving for an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on yesterday(July 22nd) to promote ''The Suicide Squade.''. For her outing, she wore a MAGDA BUTRYM FALL 2021 key-hole dotted mini dress which was accessorized with GRACE LEE jewelry and black pumps. The dress is cute but I would swap out those basic black pumps for ankle strap sandals.
Beauty & FashionRefinery29

Margot Robbie’s Latest Look Includes Statement Shoulders & Cut-Outs

The summer of skin is well underway, but actress Margot Robbie is doing her best to support the puffy shoulder-pad trend. On Wednesday, the I,Tonya actress paid a visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live! wearing a white mini dress with black polka dots and stay-away-from-me shoulder pads. Lest anyone confuse the Magda Butrym dress for a relic from the Reagan era, it also included a chest cut-out, one of summer’s biggest trends, and a rose-like embellishment on top.
Movieswearemoviegeeks.com

James Gunn, Margot Robbie And John Cena Talk THE SUICIDE SQUAD On Jimmy Kimmel And Boy Is It A Laugh Riot

One of the most wildly anticipated films of the summer hits theaters and on HBO Max on August 6, director James Gunn’s THE SUICIDE SQUAD. Gunn, along with actors Margot Robbie and John Cena, joined Jimmy Kimmel’s guest host Anthony Anderson about their new movie and Cena “stealing” his costume. Gunn also talked about working with Sylvester Stallone, why he put “Ratcatcher” in the movie, the craziest stunts that he had Robbie and Cena do on set, Anderson’s former co-worker Steve Agee playing the Shark in a motion capture suit for the film, and the upcoming Peacemaker show on HBO Max.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Margot Robbie in ‘The Suicide Squad’: Film Review

What a difference an article makes. For most comics-savvy moviegoers, Suicide Squad is synonymous with “mess” — a (moneymaking) misfire that was hard to sit through despite the arrival of Margot Robbie’s immensely charismatic Harley Quinn. But put a “The” in front of that title and things change: James Gunn’s gleefully violent new picture mostly ignores David Ayer’s 2016 dud — but isn’t a reboot. Not only does it find the nastily enjoyable vibe that eluded its predecessor, but it also tells a story worth following — while balancing its most appealing character with others whose disposability (they aren’t sent on suicide missions for nothin’) doesn’t prevent them from being good company onscreen. Bonus: Unlike Ayer, Gunn never looks at Robbie as if he’s hoping for a lap dance.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Margot Robbie Just Called James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad The GOAT Of Superhero Films

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. There are some high hopes for James Gunn’s upcoming The Suicide Squad (Not to be confused with 2016’s Suicide Squad, as this is NOT a sequel). Well, the hype level may have just been raised even higher as Margot Robbie just called James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad the GOAT of superhero films.
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Cameron Robbie reveals he leans on sister Margot for advice

Hollywood star Margot Robbie offers her brother invaluable career advice. 'Neighbours' star Cameron Robbie finds it "comforting" to lean on his sister Margot Robbie for career advice. The actor stars in the long-running Australian soap and he's thrilled to be following in the footsteps of the award-winning star, who previously...
TV Showsenstarz.com

Margot Robbie Saying Goodbye To Acting To Join Reality TV?

Is Margot Robbie shifting her career from acting to reality TV?. The "Birds of Prey" actress has recently confessed that she's obsessed with one of Britain's most popular reality TV shows that she wants to be part of it. Speaking onLorraine with Ross King alongside her "The Suicide Squad" co-star...
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

Margot Robbie enjoyed playing Harley Quinn in “mission mode”

Margot Robbie’s played Harley Quinn in three different films now, but she’s still discovering new sides to the mischievous character. At a press conference attended by The Digital Fix, Robbie said she particularly enjoyed The Suicide Squad because it allowed her to explore both a Harley Quinn who’s single and focused on a mission.

Comments / 0

Community Policy