How My Love of Reality TV Led Me to Hayu

As we usher in the last full month of summer this weekend, there may be a flooding sense of urgency to enjoy the heat for as long as we have it. But this mercurial weather is not making it easy! Thank heavens we can always rely on our favorite streaming platforms to help us relax and enjoy the off-time, and this weekend is no exception. Whether you’re sifting through your options on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or all of the above, the freshest titles new on streaming are the perfect sources to tap for your entertaining weekend. And don’t worry about the enormity of all the choices now in front of you, because we here at Decider are happy to do the heavy lifting and help you figure out what to watch this weekend and where to stream it.