Stamford, CT

Inside Comcast's Plan to Feature Real-Time Olympic Footage in Commercials

 9 days ago

Many advertisers plan to interrupt the Olympics with their commercials. Comcast will interrupt its commercials with the Olympics. The cable-and-entertainment giant has a group of ads ready to run in the Tokyo Olympics that, if all goes well, will include footage from this year's Games that viewers may have seen just a few hours beforehand. Tonight, during NBC's primetime rebroadcast of the opening ceremonies, Comcast will run a spot that is expected to include shots of Team USA entering the Olympics site in Tokyo when the event took place Friday morning.

