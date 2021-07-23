Cancel
Rumor: Assassin's Creed Valhalla Siege of Paris DLC Arrives Next Month

By Robert N. Adams
techraptor.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Assassin's Creed Valhalla Siege of Paris DLC may be arriving early next month if an Xbox screenshot reportedly taken by a player turns out to be true. Assassin's Creed Valhalla has a pretty robust campaign, but Ubisoft also has plans for a fair amount of post-launch content. Thus far, we've already received the Wrath of the Druids Expansion — and now, it looks like we might be playing The Siege of Paris pretty darn soon.

