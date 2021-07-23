Rumor: Assassin's Creed Valhalla Siege of Paris DLC Arrives Next Month

So what do you get when 12 highly experienced AAA developers from such titles as Gears of War, Wolfenstein, DOOM and Far Cry start a new studio and release an isometric cyberpunk action RPG? The answer is simple. You get a must-play game of the summer. The Ascent is Dev studio Neon Giant’s debut release and to say it’s anything but exceptional would be an understatement. The Ascent looks and feels like a AAA title on all fronts and easily puts high-profile games with large development teams to shame.