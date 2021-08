Competing at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo next week will be a first for equestrian Jessica Springsteen. The American athlete is currently ranked 14th on the international riding list, and she is set to compete in both the individual and team jumping categories (with her horse Don Juan van de Donkhoeve). “This has been my dream since I first started riding, so it all still feels surreal,” Springstein tells Vogue. The 29-year-old will be the youngest of the four Team USA riders at the games, alongside McLain Ward, Laura Kraut, and Kent Farrington. “My teammates are riders I’ve looked up to throughout my career, as well as former Olympians, so I’m really looking forward to sharing this experience with them,” she says. “It’s always an honor to represent my country, and to be doing so at the games is something in which I take great pride.”