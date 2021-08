The Suicide Squad’s Nathan Fillion talked about creating a new DC character with James Gunn. It’s no secret that the director enjoyed an increased level of control on his first film with the Warner Bros. franchise. In a conversation with Comicbook.com’s Brandon Davis, the actor explained how he and Gunn collaborated on TDK. The Detachable Kid is one of two original characters making a debut in The Suicide Squad. (The other is Ratcatcher 2!) Fillion joked, “My participation in the invention of the character kind of went like this. James saying, ‘Here's how it's going to go.’ And me saying, ‘That sounds good.’ That's what I call dissipation.” Well, that’s very modest, but fans have reason to be excited about this movie and all the DC Comics hijinks that the director managed to stuff in there. When going into more depth, the star talked about how TDK fit into the larger story.