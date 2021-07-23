At The Table: Winging it at north county’s new brew pub

Oregon City Brewing owner Bryce Morrow provides update on Beer Library coming to CanbyExcitement is indeed brewing in Canby as Oregon City Brewing owner Bryce Morrow provided an update on the progress of the incoming Beer Library, to be located at, you guessed it, Canby's old downtown library. Morrow's original plans had the roof blown off part of the building to provide an outdoor atrium for guests to sit at. However, his newest plans show rooftop seating instead. He said he believes this will be the first rooftop seating available in Clackamas County. "It will have the benefit where...