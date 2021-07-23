Cancel
Restaurants

At The Table: Winging it at north county’s new brew pub

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI went for the beer, but fell for the pub grub. More specifically, the wings. Yes, the beer’s swell at the new Stormhouse Brewing pub, which opened May 20 at the Crystal Cove Commons plaza. I especially enjoyed the Billie Rose Blonde that’s scented with Florida orange blossom honey and, surprisingly for me, the Mango Grapefruit Sour beer. I’m not usually a fan of sours, but this balanced, refreshing sip won me over. It was the star sip in our four-beer sampler.

