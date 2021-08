LYMAN — The July 24 Pioneer Days celebration in Lyman will be held tomorrow, July 24, in Lyman with a multitude of activities to entice residents to come and enjoy. This year’s celebration will be even more special for the area as last year’s bit the dust due to the pandemic, which griped the nation. The Bridger Valley Pioneer Days celebration pays tribute to July 24, 1847, when the Mormon Pioneers entered the Salt Lake Valley. Bridger Valley’s Pioneer Days is boasted as the largest celebration of this date outside the state of Utah.