Will Wade adds Jasper Bibbs to staff

Paul will decline his $44.2 million player option for the 2021-22 season, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. As expected, the veteran guard will test the free agency waters as he heads into his age-36 season. The Suns remain the favorites to retain Paul's services, but he figures to receive heavy interest from a number of teams with cap space or the assets to pull off a sign-and-trade. After battling injuries for most of his prime years, Paul has stayed remarkably healthy in each of the past two seasons, missing just four total regular season games over that stretch. He's coming off of a strong 2020-21 campaign during which he averaged 16.4 points, 8.9 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals across 70 appearances for the NBA Finals runner-ups.