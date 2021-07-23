Letter: Clover Park School Board Report Card

Submitted by John Arbeeny. To quote President Harry S. Truman: “The buck stops here”. So it is with any elective office. It matters not what an elected official says they will do; it only matters what they achieve. This is not the “blame game” but rather the “accountability game”. You’re elected to the CPSD Board to achieve results, not just warm a chair. So just how well has the District performed under the tenure of current Board President (Marty Schafer) and Vice President (Alyssa Pearson)?