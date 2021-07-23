Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lakewood, WA

Letter: Clover Park School Board Report Card

By The Suburban Times
The Suburban Times
 9 days ago

Submitted by John Arbeeny. To quote President Harry S. Truman: “The buck stops here”. So it is with any elective office. It matters not what an elected official says they will do; it only matters what they achieve. This is not the “blame game” but rather the “accountability game”. You’re elected to the CPSD Board to achieve results, not just warm a chair. So just how well has the District performed under the tenure of current Board President (Marty Schafer) and Vice President (Alyssa Pearson)?

thesubtimes.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lakewood, WA
Local
Washington Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry S. Truman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakes High School#Race#The Cpsd Board#Pre Covid#Cpsd#Clover Park High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Education
News Break
Education
Related
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Simone Biles pulls out of floor competition

TOKYO — U.S. gymnastics superstar Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final floor event, USA Gymnastics said Sunday. That leaves Biles only one event left to possibly compete in — the balance beam contest on Tuesday. “Simone has withdrawn from the event final for floor and will make a decision...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Belarus runner alleges Olympic team tried to send her home

TOKYO (AP) — A Belarus track sprinter alleged her Olympic team tried to remove her from Japan in a dispute that led to a standoff Sunday evening at Tokyo’s main airport. An activist group supporting Krystsina Tsimanouskaya said she believed her life was in danger in Belarus and would seek asylum with the Austrian Embassy in Tokyo.
WorldPosted by
Fox News

US, UK and Israel blame Iran for attack on Israeli-managed tanker

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – The United States has joined the United Kingdom and Israel in accusing Iran of carrying out a deadly drone strike that killed two aboard a tanker off Oman. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the announcement in a statement Sunday. Blinken said: "Upon...

Comments / 1

Community Policy