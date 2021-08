New Partnership Helps Veterans Receive Donated Kidneys. Toledo, OH - The Alliance for Paired Kidney Donation (APKD), one of the longest serving kidney matching organizations in the world, announced today that a United States military veteran received a lifesaving kidney thanks to an altruistic donor and a new partnership with Donor Outreach for Veterans, Corps. (DOVE). The two organizations believe that this unique partnership will result in saving the lives of many more US Military veterans by removing long standing barriers in bringing forth living donors for our veterans.