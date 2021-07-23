Mexican startup Valoreo raised $ 30 million to acquire more ecommerce brands and grow its team in Latin America
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. After its most recent round of investment in series A, the Mexican startup Valoreo obtained a capital injection for 30 million dollars . The company, dedicated to the purchase of ecommerce brands in Latin America , plans to use the funds to expand its portfolio of acquisitions and expand its team of collaborators in Mexico, Colombia and Brazil.www.entrepreneur.com
