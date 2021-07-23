Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Mexican startup Valoreo raised $ 30 million to acquire more ecommerce brands and grow its team in Latin America

By Entrepreneur en Español
Entrepreneur
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. After its most recent round of investment in series A, the Mexican startup Valoreo obtained a capital injection for 30 million dollars . The company, dedicated to the purchase of ecommerce brands in Latin America , plans to use the funds to expand its portfolio of acquisitions and expand its team of collaborators in Mexico, Colombia and Brazil.

www.entrepreneur.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latin America#Startup Company#Mexican#Spanish#Ai#Ecommerce Brands#Kaszek#Fj Labs#Presight Capital#Kingsway Capital#Mercado Libre
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Venture Capital
News Break
Amazon
Country
Brazil
Related
Real Estatefinextra.com

Home ownership startup Landis raises $165 million in debt and equity

Landis, a US startup that uses technology and data science to help renters reach homeownership, has closed $165 million in debt and Series A equity financing. Led by Sequoia Capital, the Series A round also included participation from Arrive, a Roc Nation company, Will Smith’s Dreamers VC as well as existing investor Signia Venture Partners.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Merqueo Raises $50 Million Series C To Expand Its Full-stack Grocery Delivery Service Across Latin America

MEXICO CITY, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Merqueo , a full-stack delivery scale-up, landed a $50 million series C round led by IDC Ventures, Digital Bridge and IDB Invest. The company is the first and largest full-stack grocery delivery player in Latin America. By owning and controlling the entire vertical supply chain — relying exclusively on proprietary technology — Merqueo is able to obtain better margins, offer competitive pricing, and achieve healthy unit economics.
BusinessEntrepreneur

SP Robotic Works Raises $3 Mn Series A Funding Led By Mount Judi India Growth Fund

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Artificial intelligence (AI)-based edutainment startup, SP Robotic Works, on Friday announced to have raised $3 million in Series A funding led by Mount Judi India Growth Fund. The funding round witnessed additional participation from BCCL and its existing investors Indian Angel Network and multiple renowned angel investors like Ajai Chowdhry (HCL), Raman Roy (Quatrro), etc.
BusinessEast Bay Times

Elon Musk’s brain-computer startup Neuralink raises $205 Million

Neuralink, the futuristic brain-computer interface company founded by Elon Musk, said it has raised $205 million in fresh venture backing, by far the biggest haul of any company in its field. In a blog post on Thursday, Neuralink said Dubai-based venture firm Vy Capital had led the latest funding round....
Austin, TXAustin American-Statesman

Funding roundup: These four Austin startups combined to raise nearly $60 million

Four Austin-based startups have combined to raise $58.8 million in separate funding deals as they continue to grow. Capital raised by in startups matters for the Austin-area economy because it allows them to hire more workers, potentially expand facilities and often accelerate product development and marketing. For subscribers:Texas manufacturing, service...
Businessprogressivegrocer.com

Gopuff Secures $1B in Additional Funding

It’s go big and go home for Gopuff, which announced a new round of $1 billion in funding. This has been a year of high growth for the home delivery service startup, which is expanding across North America and Europe at a rapid clip. The infusion of funds at a...
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

PayPal Ventures Joins VNLIFE’s $250M Funding Round

PayPal Ventures was among investors taking part in VNLIFE’s Series B funding round of more than $250 million, which secured the digital banking and payments company’s standing as Vietnam’s second tech unicorn, according to a Tech in Asia report. The funding round, announced Friday (July 30), was led by Dragoneer...
Entrepreneur

3SC Raises $15 Mn In Series B Funding Led By GEF Capital

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Gurugram-based 3SC (SS Supply Chain Solutions Pvt. Ltd), a next-gen supply chain planning and logistics company, announced on Friday that it has raised $15 million in Series B funding led by GEF Capital’s South Asia Fund. Prior to this, the company raised angel funding in 2013-14.
Businessmarketresearchtelecast.com

Paramount +: how to contract the platform and what is its price in Latin America

After the report in mid-January that confirmed the arrival of Paramount+ To Latin America and to the whole world, the streaming service of the historic film production company already has the green light and since Thursday, March 4, 2021, users are already enjoying its great content and exclusive premieres that it will have.
Marketsfinextra.com

Crypto startup Secured Finance raises $4 million in seed funding

Secured Finance, a platform provider for the cryptocurrency loans and derivatives market, today announces that it has raised $4.0 million in its oversubscribed seed funding round. The successful raise, with demand of more than double of Secured Finance’s initial target, was co-led by GSR Markets, a leading trading firm in...
Portland, ORsiliconflorist.com

Portland startup Conversa Health acquired as part of $320 million deal

While they’ve been relatively quiet, Portland startup Conversa Health has clearly been building something attractive. They just got snapped up in a two company acquisition by publicly traded Amwell, totaling $320 million. According to Amwell:. Amwell’s mission is to connect and enable providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver greater...
TechnologyEntrepreneur

These are the 25 early-stage startups that are digitizing Latin America

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. No one can deny that this has been a GREAT year for Latin American startups ! According to the Latin American Venture Capital & Private Capital Association (LAVCA), only in the first half of the year 6.2 billion dollars were invested in emerging companies in the region.
EconomyPosted by
Vice

Tech Startup Literally Called Bubble Raises $100 Million

In this week's dispatch from our totally normal economy that is absolutely not a bubble, a startup named Bubble has raised $100 million in a Series A funding round. The start-up advertises itself as a "no-code" platform that will revolutionize software development by letting anyone enter the space. Applications and websites built with Bubble are able to be built without a single line of code, solely relying on graphics user interfaces to build something fresh along with plug-ins to integrate software tools that might require code (like a payment system).
BusinessTechCrunch

Search API startup Algolia raises $150 million at $2.25 billion valuation

The company is best known for its search-as-a-service product. It lets you integrate real-time search in your app or website using a developer-friendly API. Using an Algolia-powered search feature feels like using Spotlight on a Mac. Results load with each keystroke and appear in just a few milliseconds. The company...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Axios

Tesla co-founder raises $700 million for battery recycling startup

Redwood Materials, a Reno, Nevada-based battery recycling startup founded by Tesla co-founder JB Straubel, has raised $700 million at a $3 billion pre-money valuation led by T. Rowe Price. Why it matters: Battery supply chains are coming under pressure from growing public acceptance of electric vehicles and automaker promises to...
BusinessWestport News

The Mexican startup Kavak enters Brazil with an investment of 500 million dollars

The Mexican unicorn Kavak announced the start of its operations in Brazil with an investment of more than 500 million dollars. “Our business model is growing fast, due to our ability to formalize the pre-owned car market through data technology and artificial intelligence, which allows us to streamline the car buying and selling process; reduce reconditioning time and evaluate the different financing options, in addition to eradicating fraud risks by eliminating dealing with third parties and granting guarantees in a sector that registers various types of crimes due to informality in transactions ”, stated Carlos García Ottati , CEO of the company for the sale and purchase of pre-owned cars.

Comments / 0

Community Policy