Mexican startup Valoreo raised $ 30 million to acquire more ecommerce brands and grow its team in Latin America

In this week's dispatch from our totally normal economy that is absolutely not a bubble, a startup named Bubble has raised $100 million in a Series A funding round. The start-up advertises itself as a "no-code" platform that will revolutionize software development by letting anyone enter the space. Applications and websites built with Bubble are able to be built without a single line of code, solely relying on graphics user interfaces to build something fresh along with plug-ins to integrate software tools that might require code (like a payment system).