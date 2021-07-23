Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

B/R predicts Caleb Farley will be Titans' biggest bust of 2021

By Mike Moraitis
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z7v5O_0b5ziDnm00

Tennessee Titans fans have high hopes for first-round pick and cornerback, Caleb Farley, ahead of his first season, but there is also cause for concern.

There’s no question Farley is a special talent. In fact, many experts had him as the No. 1 corner in the 2021 NFL draft if not for medical concerns, and he was someone the Titans had to pick at No. 22 overall after an expected slide.

However, those medical concerns leave Farley’s future up in the air a bit, which is troublesome when you consider that Tennessee is depending on him to help bolster the secondary this coming season, and for the long haul.

We still don’t know when he’ll be cleared to practice, or if he’ll be ready for the start of the season, and we certainly don’t know if his back will hold up when he does take the field.

As a result of those concerns, Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski predicts that Farley will be the Titans’ biggest bust of 2021. Here’s his explanation:

Caleb Farley’s injury history is worrisome.

Maybe it’s unfair to include him due to circumstances outside of his control, but previous issues that kept him off the field can’t be overlooked.

Farley suffered a torn ACL in 2017 before putting together a stellar ’18 performance. A back injury suffered during training cost him games during the 2019 season. Normally, these things can be rationalized if not for the fact the cornerback opted out of last season, then required a microdiscectomy in March, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

No one denies Farley’s natural ability. When healthy, he brings everything a team wants in a No. 1 cover corner. He could have easily been a top-10 draft pick had it not been for his list of injuries. Instead, the Titans took a chance with the 22nd overall pick and must now worry if Farley will stay healthy during his rookie campaign.

Earlier this month, Jim Wyatt of Titans Online stated he didn’t think Farley would be ready for the start of training camp, which will see its first practice on July 28. Don’t be surprised to see him start out on the PUP list instead.

While we’re very high on Farley and think he can make an immediate impact if healthy, expectations should be tempered early on in his first season.

Gallery

Titans 53-man roster projection before training camp

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U4jrw_0b5ziDnm00

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

26K+
Followers
55K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Schefter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2021 Nfl Draft#American Football#Bleacher Report#Acl#Espn#Titans Online#Pup
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
FootballCBS Sports

Titans' Caleb Farley: Placed on non-football injury list

Farley (back) was placed on the non-football injury list Sunday. Farley has made good progress in his recovery after he went surgery to repair a herniated lumbar disc in late March, but he'll officially be unavailable for the start of camp. However, the 2021 first-rounder could be ready to play at some point during training camp, and he could compete for a starting job to begin the season.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tennessee Titans rookie Caleb Farley gets mentioned and it isn’t pretty

Well, at some point, you knew that there would be some mention of Tennessee Titans rookie Caleb Farley and that it would sting a little. Even the most die-hard fan of this team has had to ask himself or herself if their general manager’s decision to make him the 22nd-overall selection in the most recent NFL Draft was wise.
NFLAthlonSports.com

Tennessee Titans: 2021 Preseason Predictions and Preview

The time is now for the Tennessee Titans. All the big pieces are in place, punctuated by a huge trade in June. Owner Amy Adams Strunk continues to build upon the legacy of her father, Oilers-Titans founder Bud Adams. GM Jon Robinson has yet again put together a roster that checks all the boxes, at least on paper. Head coach Mike Vrabel has a 29–19 record, an AFC title game appearance, and a playoff win over Tom Brady and Bill Belichick on his resume after only three seasons. On the field, there is more name-brand star power wearing two-tone blue than in any era since Steve McNair, Eddie George, Jevon Kearse & Co. Expectations entering the 2021 season are AFC South title and playoff run. But really, all eyes are on the prize at Super Bowl LVI in sunny Southern California.
NFLBleacher Report

Every NFL Team's Most Overpaid Player Entering 2021 Season

Due to the next-man-up nature of contracts and the consistent growth of the league, NFL players are as well-compensated as they've ever been. While we'll never fault a player for getting as much as they can, some of their teams may regret handing them big-money deals. Which players aren't living...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dak Prescott Has 2-Word Prediction For Cowboys Season

It’s safe to say that Dak Prescott is excited for the Dallas Cowboys‘ 2021 season. The superstar quarterback, who signed a four-year, $160 million extension this offseason, is making his way back from a devastating 2020 injury. Prescott missed the majority of last season with a serious leg injury, though he’s now fully recovered.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Doug Pederson Shares Honest Admission On Jalen Hurts Pick

The Philadelphia Eagles‘ decision to draft quarterback Jalen Hurts with Carson Wentz on the roster raised eyebrows from the outset. Hurts wound up replacing Wentz as the starter by the end of the 2020 season, and officially became QB1 when Wentz was dealt to the Indianapolis Colts in March. However, former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson says the team didn’t draft Hurts with the intention of sabotaging what it had with Wentz.
NFLtigernet.com

Deshaun Watson case just took a major turn

Really bad news from the Watson camp. Just as things were looking up for him. The Texans announcing trade talks. NFL not putting him on exempt. Looked like he was going to play 2021 season. Now police reports filed by 10 women alleging sex assault. This will have to open up a criminal case which changes the whole dynamic of the NFLs actions on the matter. Also, basically shuts down any trade interest from other teams. All of this precisely coordinated and coincidentally happening just as the season starts stinks of foul play.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dez Bryant Says Former Cowboys Star Is Not Doing Well

During the mid-2000s, running back Marion Barber earned himself a reputation for being one of the toughest ballcarriers in the NFL. After a strong college career with the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Barber went on to have a strong, although brief, stint at the professional level. Unfortunately, Barber has had a...
NFL247Sports

Dan Orlovsky says Philadelphia Eagles might regret drafting Jalen Hurts

The Jalen Hurts vs. Carson Wentz drama almost finally went away, but ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky had an eye opening take on Get Up on Thursday. Wentz was traded this offseason after having the worst season of his career and after Hurts started the final four games of the 2020 season.
NFLpff.com

Carson Wentz out indefinitely: Marcus Mariota and Jimmy Garoppolo stand out as options for the Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is reportedly out for an indefinite period as he undergoes further testing for a foot injury he suffered at the end of Thursday's practice. The worst-case scenario is that the former No. 2 overall pick suffered a Lisfranc injury that requires surgery, which would end Wentz's first year in Indianapolis before it even really began.
NFLfantasypros.com

Carson Wentz (foot) update: Colts 'bracing' for surgery

NFL Insider Mike Silver reports the Colts are "bracing" for Carson Wentz (foot) to need surgery. (Mike Silver on Twitter) Silver reports the injury involves "a bone and a ligament." Wentz is on his way to see a specialist, but this is a major blow to Indy's offense should he miss significant time. Second-year pro Jacob Eason will be the starter in his absence. Of course, the Colts could also trade for a veteran signal caller.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Release Quarterback After Veteran Signing

The Seattle Seahawks made a series of roster moves at the quarterback position on Sunday. The NFC West franchise has officially announced the signing of veteran quarterback Sean Mannion. The Seahawks announced the signing of the 29-year-old quarterback on Sunday. Mannion, a third-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tom Brady Was Furious At Bucs Practice On Sunday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has never been one to hide his emotions – on or off the field. So it shouldn’t be a surprise that he was furious when a practice didn’t go the way he wanted. According to reports out of Buccaneers training camp, Brady was furious...
NFL247Sports

Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew reveals his impression of Tim Tebow

It remains to be seen whether Tim Tebow will earn a spot on the Jacksonville Jaguars’ final 53-man roster or the practice squad. But that will begin to come into focus over the course of the next few weeks as training camp gets started. Tebow, 33, who has not been...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Green Bay Packers Positioning Themselves to Make Another Addition

This may not be what going “all-in” looks like to some, but it’s clear — and has been for a while — that the Green Bay Packers are all-in on the 2021 season. Despite facing a shrunken salary cap this offseason, for the most part, the Packers were able to keep the 2020 roster together here in 2021. The only major loss in free agency was Corey Linsley–otherwise, just about everyone else is returning.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Just In: NFL Releases Statement On Deshaun Watson

NFL fans were surprised to learn this week that Deshaun Watson is attending the Houston Texans‘ training camp, despite still being involved in an ongoing sexual misconduct investigation. The NFL released a statement on Tuesday afternoon to address the matter. The league reaffirmed it is still reviewing the allegations which...

Comments / 0

Community Policy