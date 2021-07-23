Cancel
Preseason SEC Football Media Poll announced

By Lance Dawe
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05SZlG_0b5zi7af00

The annual Preseason SEC Football Media Poll, as well as the preseason All-SEC team, was announced early on Friday morning.

Alabama led the way with 16 representatives on the Preseason All-SEC Team, including eight on the first team – six on defense. Georgia and Auburn had 10 members selected to the Preseason All-SEC Team, while Texas A&M had seven.

Eight times since 1992 has the predicted champion prior to the season proceeded to win the SEC Championship Game.

Let’s take a look at the standings as projected by the media.

7. Vanderbilt (East)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YC4yh_0b5zi7af00
(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

6. South Carolina (East)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EhTp5_0b5zi7af00
Jeff Blake-USA TODAY

5. Tennessee (East)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t2Uaf_0b5zi7af00
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee received no first-place votes in the eastern division of the SEC.

4. Missouri (East)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N0t1D_0b5zi7af00
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Missouri received no first-place votes in the eastern division of the SEC.

3. Kentucky (East)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MsuPG_0b5zi7af00
Arden Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Kentucky received two first-place votes in the eastern division of the SEC.

2. Florida (East)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vFE0I_0b5zi7af00
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Florida received seven first-place votes in the eastern division of the SEC.

1. Georgia (East)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04yI4M_0b5zi7af00
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia received 124 first-place votes in the eastern division of the SEC.

7. Mississippi State (West)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b8VwL_0b5zi7af00
Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Mississippi State received no first-place votes in the western division of the SEC.

6. Arkansas (West)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hdj4N_0b5zi7af00
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas received one first-place vote in the western division of the SEC.

5. Auburn (West)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qahoh_0b5zi7af00
Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Somehow, Auburn received no first-place votes in the western division of the SEC and Arkansas did. These are wild times.

4. Ole Miss (West)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xtGfB_0b5zi7af00
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss received one first-place vote in the western division of the SEC.

3. LSU (West)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00oe5R_0b5zi7af00
Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

2. Texas A&M (West)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kniaq_0b5zi7af00
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M received one first-place vote in the western division of the SEC.

1. Alabama (West)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iHG9h_0b5zi7af00
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama received 130 first-place votes in the western division of the SEC.

Comments / 0

