Preseason SEC Football Media Poll announced
The annual Preseason SEC Football Media Poll, as well as the preseason All-SEC team, was announced early on Friday morning.
Alabama led the way with 16 representatives on the Preseason All-SEC Team, including eight on the first team – six on defense. Georgia and Auburn had 10 members selected to the Preseason All-SEC Team, while Texas A&M had seven.
Eight times since 1992 has the predicted champion prior to the season proceeded to win the SEC Championship Game.
Let’s take a look at the standings as projected by the media.
7. Vanderbilt (East)
6. South Carolina (East)
5. Tennessee (East)
Tennessee received no first-place votes in the eastern division of the SEC.
4. Missouri (East)
Missouri received no first-place votes in the eastern division of the SEC.
3. Kentucky (East)
Kentucky received two first-place votes in the eastern division of the SEC.
2. Florida (East)
Florida received seven first-place votes in the eastern division of the SEC.
1. Georgia (East)
Georgia received 124 first-place votes in the eastern division of the SEC.
7. Mississippi State (West)
Mississippi State received no first-place votes in the western division of the SEC.
6. Arkansas (West)
Arkansas received one first-place vote in the western division of the SEC.
5. Auburn (West)
Somehow, Auburn received no first-place votes in the western division of the SEC and Arkansas did. These are wild times.
4. Ole Miss (West)
Ole Miss received one first-place vote in the western division of the SEC.
3. LSU (West)
2. Texas A&M (West)
Texas A&M received one first-place vote in the western division of the SEC.
1. Alabama (West)
Alabama received 130 first-place votes in the western division of the SEC.
