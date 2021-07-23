Preseason SEC Football Media Poll announced

The annual Preseason SEC Football Media Poll, as well as the preseason All-SEC team, was announced early on Friday morning.

Alabama led the way with 16 representatives on the Preseason All-SEC Team, including eight on the first team – six on defense. Georgia and Auburn had 10 members selected to the Preseason All-SEC Team, while Texas A&M had seven.

Eight times since 1992 has the predicted champion prior to the season proceeded to win the SEC Championship Game.

Let’s take a look at the standings as projected by the media.

7. Vanderbilt (East)

6. South Carolina (East)

5. Tennessee (East)

Tennessee received no first-place votes in the eastern division of the SEC.

4. Missouri (East)

Missouri received no first-place votes in the eastern division of the SEC.

3. Kentucky (East)

Kentucky received two first-place votes in the eastern division of the SEC.

2. Florida (East)

Florida received seven first-place votes in the eastern division of the SEC.

1. Georgia (East)

Georgia received 124 first-place votes in the eastern division of the SEC.

7. Mississippi State (West)

Mississippi State received no first-place votes in the western division of the SEC.

6. Arkansas (West)

Arkansas received one first-place vote in the western division of the SEC.

5. Auburn (West)

Somehow, Auburn received no first-place votes in the western division of the SEC and Arkansas did. These are wild times.

4. Ole Miss (West)

Ole Miss received one first-place vote in the western division of the SEC.

3. LSU (West)

2. Texas A&M (West)

Texas A&M received one first-place vote in the western division of the SEC.

1. Alabama (West)

Alabama received 130 first-place votes in the western division of the SEC.