Two more winners in Shot-At-A-Million $100K prize awards

First Prize winners Hyeonuk Park, 16, of Lexington, Massachusetts, and Jonathan Zheng, 15 of Bellevue Washington. Two young pianists were announced as First Prize winners of the Claudette Sorel Piano Competition on Sunday, November 7. Hailing from the East and West Coasts, the young men were examples of the young, 15 - 18 year-old passionate musicians for whom the competition was created. The competition, which takes place annually on the campus of the State University of New York at Fredonia, New York, is designed to encourage young pianists' growth in a healthy, supportive environment, and to allow them to demonstrate their own artistic vision.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO