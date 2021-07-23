CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two more winners in Shot-At-A-Million $100K prize awards

By Kenny Kuhn
 2021-07-23

Cover picture for the articleTwo more vaccinated Louisianians are the latest $100,000 winners in the state’s Shot-At-A-Million vaccine lottery. Marrero resident Edwina Jones, 65, and Slidell resident Andrew Homan, 14, won a $100,000 school scholarship. They join two other...

