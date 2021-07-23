Syracuse Crunch announce 2021-22 regular-season schedule
The Syracuse Crunch, in conjunction with the American Hockey League, have announced the 2021-22 regular season schedule. The Crunch will open their 28th season on the road against the Cleveland Monsters on Friday, Oct. 15 and Saturday, Oct. 16. The team will travel to Rochester on Friday, Oct. 22 before returning to the Upstate Medical University Arena to host the Utica Comets for the home opener presented by Upstate University Hospital on Saturday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m.fingerlakes1.com
