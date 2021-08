Three Jewish brothers became the first American family to have three siblings picked in the first round of the National Hockey League (NHL) Draft. Luke Hughes, 17, became the third brother in his family to be drafted by the NHL when it was announced last Friday that he would play for the New Jersey Devils during the 2021 NHL Draft live from the Prudential Center. The Canton, Michigan, native and defenseman was the fourth overall pick in Friday’s selection and joins his brother Jack on the team.