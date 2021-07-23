Cancel
Watch Selena Gomez and Sister Gracie Reenact Iconic Full House Fight in Rare Video

 9 days ago

Selena Gomez really is everywhere you look on TikTok lately. The former Disney Channel actress rang in her 29th birthday on July 22 with a slew of videos on the social media platform,…

Selena Gomez
Selena
HOLAUSA

Selena Gomez celebrated her 29th birthday with an intimate pool party

Selena Gomez’s 29th birthday was attended by family and friends and celebrated appropriately for the summer: with a pool party. Selena’s birthday, which falls on July 22nd, was celebrated in an intimate backyard party. “Selena threw a BBQ pool party today at her house with her closest girlfriends and a few family members,“ said a source to E! News. ”It was really low key but she was excited to get everyone together to celebrate turning 29.”
E! News

Why Selena Gomez’s TikTok on “Red Flags” Is Raising Eyebrows

Watch: Selena Gomez Warns About Relationship Red Flags on TikTok. Selena Gomez is so sick of that same old love, red flags included. The Only Murders in the Building star is becoming a TikTok pro after recently uploading a series of must-see videos—and her latest is no exception. In the clip shared on July 20, Selena recorded herself mouthing the words of a voiceover that had a bit of a warning: "So, you're telling me that you can read his astrological birth chart, but you can't read the red flags?"
Selena Gomez regrets this kiss the most

You want the first kiss to be something great – it’s not for nothing that we also give tips on how to do it best! But unfortunately, sometimes all meticulous preparation and reverie is useless – the reality often looks less romantic. Rather weird and convulsive. Selena Gomez dreamed of her first kiss and, like so many girls before and after her, had chosen a very well-known partner for it: Cole Sprouse! Now it is the case that it actually came to a kiss with someone who at least looks very similar to Cole and it did not stop at the reverie. But it would be better, as Gomez remembers. 😂
Britney Spears delighted with gift from Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez sent Britney Spears a care package. The 'Toxic' hitmaker - who is battling to be released from the conservatorship she's been under since 2008 - was thrilled to receive a gift from the 28-year-old star containing a tie-dye bikini and her three "favourite make-up products", Positive Light Liquid Luminizer Highlight in Mesmerize, Always An Optimist 4-in-1 Prime & Set Mist, and Illuminating Primer, all from Selena's own Rare Beauty range.
Selena Gomez Calls Out Facebook Over False Vaccine Information

Selena Gomez is calling out Facebook for allowing false vaccine information on their platform. A few months ago, she complained to Facebook for not taking down posts that contain lies about the vaccine and now she is asking, “Why does Facebook refuse to act?”. Gomez has been an advocate for...
Selena Gomez's Rainbow Knives From 'Selena + Chef' Are Found on Amazon

Singer Selena Gomez may be the star of her at-home cooking series, Selena + Chef, on HBO Max, but the true breakout star of the show is a dazzling set of rainbow-colored knives she uses in the kitchen, which are available at Amazon right now. The best part? These celebrity-approved, eye-catching knives are currently on sale for $44 after the $29 coupon is applied.
Selena Gomez on Career End: Never Again Music?

Selena Gomez likes to surprise fans with new songs. Currently, the singer even sings in Spanish! Something she’s wanted to do for a very long time, as she revealed on Instagram. On Friday, their first Spanish EP will even be released, which will be called “Revelación”. Will this be her last musical work? Because now Sel shocks her fans in an interview with Vogue. There Selena Gomez talks about her career exit and an exit from the music world. Immediately, the hashtag #WeLoveYouSel goes viral on Twitter, where fans try to cheer up their great idol. Somehow crazy, after all, Selena Gomez is one of the most successful singers on Google. Click here for the whole gallery:
“Tormenting”: Selena Gomez struggles with Disney past!

Selena Gomez (28) unpacks! The actress gained fame in 2007 through her starring role in the Disney series “The Wizards of Waverly Place”. Since then, her acting career has gone steeply uphill and the 28-year-old has always been seen in well-known films such as “Cinderella Story”. She has also become very successful as a singer in recent years. But life in the spotlight also has its downsides: Sel now reveals that she still suffers from her past as a former child star!
Selena Gomez And Ryan Seacrest Spark Relationship Rumours

Are Selena Gomez and Ryan Seacrest dating? That’s what fans are calling for. Seacrest posted a picture to Instagram celebrating Selena’s birthday, fans commented on how good the radio host and singer looked together. “Celebrating the rarest of them all,” he said. “Cheers to you @selenagomez – happy birthday!” Ryan...
Selena Gomez: Fight against fake news

Above all, the singer wants to reach those who are now “frightened” to have the vaccine administered due to false information. She told Extra: “I want to do my best to use my platform to confront these issues. The people [bekommen] false information. It scares people and it’s circulating on all these different sites and I see that these CEOs aren’t doing anything about it. I wanted to be a part of it to have these conversations, to reach out to the people who aren’t getting the vaccine and to help them in some way.” Selena could not sit around idly. “The reason I reach out to people is… to talk about what I think needs to happen for us to make progress,” Selena said resolutely. The ‘VAX Live’ concert took place last weekend and will also be available on YouTube on Saturday.
See All the Rare Beauty Products Selena Gomez Sent to Britney Spears

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Britney Spears' fans and friends are showering her with support amid her ongoing conservatorship battle -- and Selena Gomez sent her fellow pop princess a gift to brighten her day.

