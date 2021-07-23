Watch Selena Gomez and Sister Gracie Reenact Iconic Full House Fight in Rare Video

Selena Gomez likes to surprise fans with new songs. Currently, the singer even sings in Spanish! Something she’s wanted to do for a very long time, as she revealed on Instagram. On Friday, their first Spanish EP will even be released, which will be called “Revelación”. Will this be her last musical work? Because now Sel shocks her fans in an interview with Vogue. There Selena Gomez talks about her career exit and an exit from the music world. Immediately, the hashtag #WeLoveYouSel goes viral on Twitter, where fans try to cheer up their great idol. Somehow crazy, after all, Selena Gomez is one of the most successful singers on Google. Click here for the whole gallery:
Comments / 0