BMW and Audi fight for the same class of customers who want performance and luxury offered in a tightly engineered package. The two brands are notorious for trolling each other, but the battle for real superiority is often won on the track. Last year, Carwow discovered that the BMW M5 is quicker than the Audi RS6 Avant in a drag race, so it decided to see how the BMW M550i would stack up against the Audi super wagon.