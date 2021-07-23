Mercedes driver Abril disqualified from Monza DTM weekend

Because a twin-turbo V8 wagon with room for five and the dog makes perfect sense. There's something inherently good about station wagons that truly makes me wonder where America went wrong and developed a taste for SUVs. Perhaps it's that wagons of yesteryear were often bloated and had wood paneling, or their owners were seen as uncool and unfashionable. Whatever the case may be, it's driven station wagons to near-extinction in the U.S. Not all hope is lost, however, because we can still save the species by adopting one of these long-roofed beauties. And if you have the means to do so, the 2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 S Wagon is a mighty fine specimen to bring home.