Mercedes driver Abril disqualified from Monza DTM weekend

By Rachit Thukral
Motorsport.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbril finished second and 11th across the two races in Italy last month, making him the top Mercedes driver in the points standings in fourth position. However, the Monegasque has now lost all 21 points he scored during the season opener due to a fuel irregularity, plunging him to the bottom of the drivers’ table.

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

Community Policy