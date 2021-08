The 2022 Cadillac XT5 will have limited availability for the optional wireless charging pad, GM Authority can confirm. Wireless charging is offered as standard equipment on the 2022 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury and Sport trim levels. However, GM will limit the availability for wireless charging to certain models for the 2022MY in a bid to cut back on semiconductor chip usage – similar to other 2022MY crossover models like the Chevy Traverse and Buick Enclave. It’s not clear which 2022 Cadillac XT5 models will receive the wireless charging pad and which won’t, nor is it known how GM will determine which vehicles will receive it. The base-level Luxury trim does not offer a wireless charging pad.