TOKYO - Qatar's Mutaz Essa Barshim and Italy's Gianmarco Tamberi were already in each other's arms when an official approached the men at National Stadium on Sunday night. They had become close friends over more than a decade, forging their relationship in the cutthroat world of international track and field competition, but they never thought it would lead them to this moment in the Olympic high jump final: After both had flawlessly executed each of their first six jumps up to 2.37 meters (about 7 feet 9 inches), neither Barshim nor Tamberi could convert at the Olympic-record height of 2.39 (about 7-10) to outright win the gold medal.