Sabres acquire draft picks, defenseman Hagg from Flyers

NHL
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuffalo acquires the 14th overall pick in Friday's draft as part of package for Ristolainen. The Buffalo Sabres have acquired a first-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft (14th overall), a second-round pick in 2023, and defenseman Robert Hagg from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen. The...

