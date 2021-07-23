Sabres acquire draft picks, defenseman Hagg from Flyers

Welcome to Flyers News & Rumors. General manager Chuck Fletcher orchestrated a few trades during the month of July that saw two longtime members of the Philadelphia Flyers in defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere and forward Jakub Voracek traded to the Arizona Coyotes and the Columbus Blue Jackets, respectively. Fletcher was looking to shake up the roster, as he mentioned previously in May during a press conference after the disappointing 2020-21 season concluded. Defensemen Ryan Ellis, Rasmus Ristolainen and forward Cam Atkinson are new additions to the roster that have been acquired via trades. July 28 marked the beginning of free agency in the NHL, and there were several significant signings throughout the league. The Flyers were active during the hectic first day and made several additions.