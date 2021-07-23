Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Xi Jinping first Chinese president to visit Tibet in 30 years

By Sammy Westfall
Washington Post
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChinese President Xi Jinping visited Tibet this week to mark the 70th anniversary of what Chinese officials describe as the region’s “peaceful liberation.” Though Xi visited twice before assuming the presidency, it is thought to be the first time a top Chinese leader has visited the region in some three decades.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Dalai Lama
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tibetan Buddhism#Chinese Government#Tibetans#Buddhist#Xinhua#Communist Party#Himalayan#Cpc#The Drepung Monastery#Reuters#The Communist Party#Lhasa#Tibetan Buddhists#The State Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
Country
India
Country
China
Related
Foreign Policyaustinnews.net

U.S., Vietnam discuss China threat, deepening ties

HANOI, Vietnam: U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with government officials in Vietnam on Thursday to discuss deepening security in response to a more militarily aggressive China. At the same time, the Biden administration has said that human rights violations in Communist Vietnam could dampen U.S. enthusiasm for greater cooperation.
EnvironmentPosted by
UPI News

Xi Jinping thanks Kim Jong Un for flood condolence message

July 30 (UPI) -- Chinese leader Xi Jinping responded to a letter from Kim Jong Un expressing condolences for the catastrophic floods in Henan Province, North Korea's state media said. Pyongyang's state-controlled news agency KCNA said Friday that Xi stressed the friendship between the two countries that shared the common...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Review: Turning Beijing’s playbook against it

HONG KONG, July 30 (Reuters Breakingviews) - In a 1973 meeting with an American delegation, Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai caught his interlocutors off guard by asking: “Do you think China will ever become an aggressive or expansionist power?” When his U.S. counterpart politely replied in the negative, Zhou disagreed. “It is possible. But if China were to embark on such a path, you must oppose it. And you must tell those Chinese that Zhou Enlai told you to do so!”
IndiaPosted by
The Week

Bowing to Beijing

Out of fear of losing access to the huge Chinese market, Hollywood film studios are censoring themselves. Here's everything you need to know:. Hollywood is under fire from all sides for capitulating to the Chinese government, which demands that all foreign films meet its ideological standards. John Cena, who stars in the ninth Fast and Furious action car-chase series, recently apologized to Chinese fans after referring to Taiwan as a country in a promotional video. China considers Taiwan a breakaway province that will inevitably come under its control. "I'm very sorry for my mistakes," Cena groveled, while speaking in Mandarin. "Sorry. Sorry. I'm really sorry." Fans of the original Top Gun have noticed that in the upcoming sequel, the flag of Taiwan that was on Tom Cruise's jacket has disappeared. And in the credits of its 2020 live-action Mulan remake, Disney thanked local officials in Xinjiang, where China runs brutal "re-education" camps for Uighur Muslims and has been accused of genocide. "Instead of us doing business with China and that leading to China being more free," said director Judd Apatow, "what has happened is that China has bought our silence with their money."
Foreign Policytalesbuzz.com

China’s monstrous Xi continues his crackdown

President Xi Jinping is continuing his pervasive crackdown on anyone and anything that stands in the way of the Chinese Communist Party — the more blood spilled, the better. Beijing this month will impose new laws on Hong Kong and Macau giving the state broader powers for asset seizure, visa denial and deportation against those it says enable foreign sanctions.
IndiaPosted by
The Atlantic

China Discovers the Limits of Its Power

“Chewing gum stuck on the sole of China’s shoes.” That’s how Hu Xijin, the editor of the Chinese Communist Party–run Global Times, described Australia last year. The disparaging description is typical of the disdain that China’s diplomats and propagandists have often shown toward governments that challenge Beijing—like Australia’s. China is...
ProtestsColumbia Basin Herald

Hong Kong protester given 9-year term in 1st security case

HONG KONG (AP) — A pro-democracy protester was sentenced Friday to nine years in prison in the closely watched first prosecution under Hong Kong’s national security law as the ruling Communist Party tightens control over the territory. Tong Ying-kit, 24, was convicted of inciting secession and terrorism for driving his...

Comments / 0

Community Policy