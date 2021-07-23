FARM Rio: The Joyful Style Energy We Need This Summer

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleMix bold prints, vibrant colors, distinct cultural influences, and social impact together and you're looking at FARM Rio. It's a happy fashion label founded in Rio De Janeiro by Katia Barros and Marcello Bastos — a duo with a dream of channeling the energetic essence of the city and its natives (the Cariocas) into clothing. Since its humble beginnings as a 40-square-foot booth at the Babylonia Hype Fair of 1997, the brand has expanded into store locations across Brazil as well as the U.S. with retail shops in New York City and Miami plus pop-ups in Montauk and Los Angeles. The reason it's on our radar? After featuring its sitewide promo in our sale coverage over July 4th weekend, the brand became an overnight sensation with Refinery29 readers; outperforming every category from fashion to beauty and home as the top-shopped summer event. And, upon closer inspection, it made total sense: FARM Rio's fashion awash in lively nature-centric scenes (featuring such main characters as tropical fruits and rainforest creatures) is exactly the joyful style energy we've been craving after the past pent-up year. So, we decided to dig even deeper by reaching out to the brand for a full rundown on this new reader-favorite destination. Below, discover all the juicy FARM Rio details — including its bestsellers, charitable partnerships, and future expansion plans (from size inclusivity to Europe and beyond!).

